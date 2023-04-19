In March, video game sales reported a slight drop of 4% compared to the same period in 2022. This means that, adding the sales of the first quarter of the year, we can discover that 11% fewer games have been sold compared to the first quarter of 2022. This information comes from the latest data from GSD, which tracks physical games in all major markets, as well as digital downloads from most major game publishers.

Hogwarts Legacy it is easily the best selling game of the quarter and is the fastest game to sell. Despite this, last year featured a greater number of major releases, including Elden Ring, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7.

Although Hogwarts Legacy may be the biggest game of the quarter, it was Resident Evil 4 remake who took first place in March. Capcom’s horror remake took the top spot after only two weeks on sale. Sales for the first two weeks of resident evil 4 were 19% lower than those of Resident Evil Village in 2021 and 11% lower than those of the remake of resident evil 2 in 2019. But it has increased by 57% compared to the remake of resident evil 3 in 2020.

Compared to other more recent horror games, the first two weeks of resident evil 4 increased by 149% compared to the remake of dead spacewhich launched in January.

It also went on sale in March WWE 2K23which is ranked number 8. Initial sales of the game have decreased by 28% compared to WWE 2K22. Last year’s game followed a long gap for the series, which may have benefited its release due to additional pent-up demand.

There is no game of Nintendo in the Top Ten for March. The top ranked title was actually Metroid Prime Remastered at number 11. It’s impossible to tell how this game fared, as it was initially released digitally back in February. Nintendo is the main company that does not share digital data.

He PS5 continues on the right track, console hardware sales increased by 67% to reach 570,000 units sold during March. In some markets, sales of PS5 they multiplied by five in March 2023 compared to the previous year. In 2022 there had been serious stock shortages for the Sony console. The increase in sales of PlayStation offset declines elsewhere, sales of switches are down 19% in the markets compared to March 2022, while sales of xbox series s and x They are down 13%.

In the first quarter of the year, 1.5 million consoles have been sold, which represents an increase of 41% compared to the first quarter of the previous year. PS5 leads the market with a year-over-year sales increase of 369%, followed by switches (with a fall of 19%) and after xbox series s and x (with a drop of 13%).

As for accessories, an additional 1.5 million products were sold in the markets, an increase of 13% over the previous year. This was again due to better console hardware sales boosting accessory sales. The best-selling product was the control of PS5 DualSense. In the first quarter of the year, 4.7 million accessories were sold, which represents an increase of more than 5% compared to the previous year.

As for cards and point wallets, 1.9 million of them were sold in March 2023, which represents a drop of 1.9% compared to the same period in 2022.

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold through Steam, Xbox Live, playstation network, Nintendo eShop. The main participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Saber Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvelous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon , Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are notable absences, along with smaller studios.

Position Videogame 1 Resident Evil 4 (Capcom) 2 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros.) 3 FIFA 23 (EA) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7 WWE 2K23 (2K Games) 8 F1 22 (Capcom) 9 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 10 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)

Via: Game Industry