ANDPresident Javier Milei harshly questioned his counterparts from Mexico, Manuel López Obrador, and from Colombia, Gustavo Petro. This time, he called López Obrador “ignorant” and assured that Petro was a “terrorist murderer” for having participated in the Colombian guerrilla in the past.

“That an ignorant person like López Obrador speaks badly of me exalts me,” Milei said in dialogue with Andrés Oppenheimer on CNN en Español, about the president of Mexico, who repeatedly criticized him, and even called him an “ultra-conservative facho.” .

In that sense, the Argentine president continued: “If Kirchnerism was good, I tell you that in the 90s the Argentine had an average salary of 3,800 dollars, which today would be 3,000 dollars, and today the average salary in Argentina is “600 dollars, exaggerating.”

Then he again attacked López Obrador and the candidate for the Mexican ruling party, Claudia Sheinbaum, and added: “The populism that they praise so much, cost Argentines 80% of their income and has brought the number of poor to more than 50% and 10% homeless. The state [por la presión fiscal] “It takes the food of 280 million people, and there are 5 million Argentines who do not have enough to eat.”

It was at that moment that he warned that if the Mexican president promotes that model, it means that “he has a problem with numbers.” And he launched: “I don't know if socialists hate empirical evidence or water more.”

He also criticized his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, for his guerrilla past and assured: “You cannot expect much from someone who was a terrorist murderer.”

War in Gaza

In another fragment of the interview preview, Milei referred to the war in Gaza, which broke out after the attacks by the Hamas terrorist group in Israeli territory on October 7, 2023. In that sense, the Argentine president, in addition to condemning the terrorist actions, indicated that Israel is exercising the right to self-defense by bombing the Gaza Strip.

“From the first moment I repudiated the Hamas terrorist attack. Not only that, but I also expressed my solidarity with Israel, and one of the things that I maintained from the first moment is to endorse Israel's right to self-defense,” he said.

And he closed: “He received a brutal attack and that requires exemplary responses. Everything you are doing is within the rules of the game. Israel is not committing a single excess, despite the excesses of Hamas.”

THE NATION

When will they publish the full interview with President Milei on CNN?

The interview with the Argentine president in which he referred to the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, as a “terrorist murderer” will be broadcast this Sunday, March 31, on CNN in Spanish.

According to the channel on its website, the conversation lasted just over 50 minutes. In it, Javier Milei also spoke about his meeting with former president Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Andrés Oppenheimer's interview with Javier Milei will air at 8:00 pm, Colombia time.