France 24 spoke to Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who unreservedly criticized the new Israeli government, stating that its goal is “annexation”, adding that “the entire settlement program was designed to destroy the two-way solution State”. The prime minister also expressed that he was “very hopeful” when Joe Biden was elected president of the United States, but now believes that the promises made by Washington will never materialize.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh warned that the new Israeli government was ready to kill the two-state solution by gaining full control of the West Bank. As such, the Israeli government posed a direct threat to the existence of the Palestinian Authority.

Shtayyeh said the Palestinian Authority leadership was considering a number of steps in response, including suspending security cooperation with Israel. As for the Palestinian people, he stated that they were getting desperate and that he could not rule out that the rising tensions could turn into a third Intifada.

Although EU foreign ministers assured their support for the two-state solution at a recent meeting in Brussels, the Palestinian prime minister said he urged them to go further by formally recognizing the State of Palestine.

Shtayyeh also singled out the Biden Administration for not following through on promises made to the Palestinians, including the reopening of the US consulate in East Jerusalem. He asserted that while President Biden had openly supported the two-state solution, his administration was not actively following it up, adding that he was the only US president who had not proposed a plan or initiative. of peace.

On the issue of normalizing ties between the Arab countries and Israel, the Palestinian prime minister dismissed the idea, stressing that the Palestinian issue remains central in the Arab world, and strongly indicated that Saudi Arabia, in particular, would not normalize relations. with Israel.

Finally, he expressed his hope that a dialogue between Hamas and Fatah will begin soon to bridge the gap, once and for all, between these rival Palestinian factions.