During certain periods of time sony usually release the multiplayer of their consoles totally free, and that is that in order to play online, players need to pay for the membership of PlayStation Plus habitually. But as we mentioned, there are times when they usually release it to the public, and in the next few days it is something that will happen.

On February 18 and 19, users will be able to play online titles such as Call of Duty, Destiny, FIFA, Guilty Gearamong other video games that require subscription at no cost, as long as they have their account PS Network. This is because for this same purpose there will be official tournaments that incentivize someone to pay the subscription.

Sure, there are some rules to take into consideration, and that is that you can’t download free monthly games from PSPlus, given that to get hold of them it is necessary to pay. The current games in the catalog are OlliOlli World (PS5/PS4), Mafia Definitive Edition (PS4), Evil Dead: The Game (PS5/PS4) and Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PS5/PS4 DLC).

In the end, this is a way to try to convince console owners PlayStation that they join to pay the membership, since not many months ago plans were just added to have free games month after month, this beyond the basic ones. For its part, it was also announced that the PS Plus Collection will finish offering its catalogue.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Personally, I don’t play anything online on PlayStation, so frankly I don’t care if they give it away for free, the good thing would be that they give the service free games.