





11:58 File photo: Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during a Security Conference in Munich, Saturday, February 18, 2023. © AP – Petr David Josek

Petro Poroshenko was president of Ukraine between 2014 and 2019. He became President during the Revolution of Dignity and was the one who began the process of distancing himself from Moscow and rapprochement with Europe. In 2018, Poroshenko helped create the autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church, separating the country's churches from the Moscow Patriarchate. Our special envoy to Ukraine, Catalina Gómez Ángel, spoke with the former president after her visit to some soldiers in the province of Donetsk.