Former Attorney General of the Republic was present at the event in which Lula criticized the actions of the Public Ministry

Former Attorney General of the Republic Rodrigo Janot went this Monday (Dec 18, 2023) to Paulo Gonet's inauguration ceremony as head of the PGR (Attorney General's Office). PGR during the height of the Lava Jato operation, Janot sat in the 1st reserved row of the auditorium, in front of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Lula spoke at the event and criticized the actions of the Public Ministry. The PT member was the target of complaints from the agency in Lava Jato and was imprisoned in Curitiba for 580 days for the crimes of passive corruption and money laundering in the case of the Guarujá triplex, investigated by the operation. He was released after the STF (Supreme Federal Court) prohibited the beginning of serving a sentence after imprisonment in the 2nd Instance.

“Today I just wanted to ask one thing: the Public Ministry is such a big institution that no prosecutor can play with it”said Lula at the inauguration of Gonet. “You only have one concern: that the truth, and only the truth, prevails above any other interest.”he stated.

According to Lula, frivolous accusations do not strengthen democracy. “Many times, a person’s life is destroyed without giving them the chance to defend themselves. It is important that the MP recovers what was the reason why the constituents praised the MP: guaranteeing freedom, democracy, truth, not allowing any accusation to be published without knowing if it is true, because otherwise people will be convicted in advance and not they will even be able to be acquitted. I really appreciate that”he said.

Janot served as Attorney General of the Republic from 2013 to 2017.

Gonet's predecessor, appointed by former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Augusto Aras, and the former Attorney General of the Republic from 2017 to 2019, Raquel Dodge, were also present.

Watch Lula's speech at the event (5min55s):

Read too: