In an interview with France 24, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about the attempted assassination he suffered on November 3 during an anti-government demonstration. Officially, the shooter would have acted alone, but Khan suspects the shooter is part of a statewide conspiracy. The former head of government directly accused the current leaders of the country, considering that they feel threatened by the popularity of his party in the face of the upcoming elections.
#Interview #Imran #Khan #Pakistani #Prime #Minister #Threat #Life
Social Psychology | Many people open up about their personal issues during the Christmas period, but afterwards regret strikes – This is what the “vulnerability hangover” is all about
Sharing our own things activates our brain's reward system. However, social norms determine what is appropriate to say in different...
Leave a Reply