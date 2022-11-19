In an interview with France 24, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about the attempted assassination he suffered on November 3 during an anti-government demonstration. Officially, the shooter would have acted alone, but Khan suspects the shooter is part of a statewide conspiracy. The former head of government directly accused the current leaders of the country, considering that they feel threatened by the popularity of his party in the face of the upcoming elections.

