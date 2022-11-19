Allard Kalff went wild on Matthijs van Nieuwkerk at Viaplay. It was not the intention, but everyone could listen in.

Cross-border behavior is a thing these days hot issue. And rightly so, because it can cause significant damage to the education, work and lives of those affected by it. Often years go by uncorrected, as no one dares to act against those in power and the offenders are covered for self-interest and/or economic gain. If this sounds a bit pointed, you can. Unfortunately, the undersigned also has experience with this in the meantime. Not at Autoblog fortunately, but unfortunately in my other life as a medical student.

The disadvantage of people who have characteristics that favor abuse of power is that they usually also have the drive to pursue status and thereby end up in the very positions of power for which they are actually completely unsuitable. The last person to fall off his pedestal is Matthijs van Nieuwkerk. The fast-talking presenter has been/has been the goldcrest of the NPO for decades. It was therefore a very tragic affair when the program stopped. At least, for anyone who was lucky enough not to be (or has been) dependent on the anchor.

That was not a lot of fun for everyone, as it turns out. Think about it, so it is almost twenty years and countless victims later before this ‘comes out’. The details can be read in other media, but it is remarkable for the F1 fan that Viaplay also went wild on the chanson enthusiast. And it wasn’t really meant to be this public. Allard Kalff thought he was doing some kind of sound check. However, in contrast to Thierry Baudet turn on the microphone. At the end it is asked if one Robin could hear it all right. The answer was probably ‘yes’, but the ‘problem’ is that everyone could have heard it all.

Allard doesn’t actually say anything crazy. He parodies the presenter by shouting restrained and calls Matthijs a weirdo. Actually quite mild, so given the suffering the best man has caused. The undersigned is even prepared to call Matthijs an absolute CHEWING GUM. If one of his victims an AB reader happens to be a reader then I feel your pain. Hopefully we will be able to identify these types of people earlier, take reports more seriously, expose fake complaints procedures in which people inspect their own meat and abolish systems in which people ‘with a certain position’ always end up staying put. Whose deed.

