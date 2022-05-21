In this edition of La Entrevista we speak with the Chilean writer Diamela Eltit, winner of the FIL Prize for Literature in Romance Languages in 2021. The author of works such as ‘Lumpérica’ and ‘El Ojo en la Mira’. She attended the Buenos Aires Book Fair as a guest in the talk entitled ‘Literature as a form of resistance’. In conversation with Natalio Cosoy, Eltit reflects on her career and analyzes the life of writers in these times.
