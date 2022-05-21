Emeritus King Juan Carlos I returns to his homeland. The 84-year-old monarch, who voluntarily left the country and took up residence in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, returns to Spain after the authorities closed the investigations for alleged corruption against him and after a series of scandals about his finances, love life, and eccentricities that led to his abdication. In our program we analyze the controversy after his return.

Juan Carlos I will attend a nautical competition in Galicia over the weekend and then have a meeting with King Felipe VI, his family and his wife, Queen Sofía, at the Palacio de la Zarzuela.

What does the return of this controversial monarch mean for the Spanish monarchy? How strong is the House of Bourbon right now? How firm is the image of the monarchy in Spain? Has King Felipe VI been able to get away from the scandals caused by his closest relatives in his reign? The return of the king emeritus is the topic that we discuss with our guests:

– Isabel Fernández Alonso, analyst and professor of communication at the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

– Joaquim Coll, analyst, historian and columnist.