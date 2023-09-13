





06:49 Colombia has reached the largest extension of coca leaf cultivation since records have been kept. The total land soared from 143,000 to 204,000 hectares at the end of 2021, according to the latest annual report of the United Nations Integrated Illicit Crops Monitoring System (SIMCI). © France 24

Within the framework of the Latin American and Caribbean Conference on Drugs that was held in Colombia, France 24 spoke with Candice Welsh, regional representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs. The delegate explained the concentration of drug production that exists in Colombia, especially in border areas. She also pointed out that, despite the existence of a crop substitution policy, there is a worsening of the conflict that has legitimized drug production.