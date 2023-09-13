First modification:
Within the framework of the Latin American and Caribbean Conference on Drugs that was held in Colombia, France 24 spoke with Candice Welsh, regional representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs. The delegate explained the concentration of drug production that exists in Colombia, especially in border areas. She also pointed out that, despite the existence of a crop substitution policy, there is a worsening of the conflict that has legitimized drug production.
