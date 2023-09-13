Because earthquakes strike suddenly and without warning, providing primary care may be delayed due to the collapse of buildings and the difficulty of searching among the rubble for survivors, in addition to the important time factor in these incidents.

According to global health experts, crush syndrome is one of the most painful and fatal injuries resulting from earthquakes. This condition can lead to the crushing of muscles, skin tissue, tendons, and even bones and internal organs. It also gradually disrupts the functions of the kidneys, lungs, and nerves.

RealisticallyEarthquakes can lead to many physical injuries, most notably fractures, specifically in the arms and legs, in addition to internal injuries, chest and head injuries, while also exacerbating the psychological effects resulting from shock and fear, which may last a long time, leading to depression, anxiety and panic attacks.

The Moroccan earthquake disaster, and before it the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, is the largest in decades. The number of casualties is large and requires doctors from all specialties, most notably orthopedists, surgeons, and specialists in treating limb injuries related to earthquakes, and motor, neurological, and psychological rehabilitation, which is the cornerstone after that ordeal.

consultant orthopedic surgeon Medhat Khafaji said:

• Crushing injuries are among the injuries that are rarely overlooked during detection due to the compression that occurs during accidents and disasters.

• Compression or crushing leads to damage to the muscles surrounding the bones, and thus will lead to the release of muscle proteins.

• The presence of muscle proteins in the blood vessels would lead to the blockage of the ducts leading to the kidneys and blockage of the blood vessels in the lungs or brain, and may lead to death.

• Compression resulting from accidents or debris that falls on a person leads to damage to muscle tissue, which is called crushing, and it is one of the most dangerous things that may happen to the injured person.

• The doctor must note during diagnosis the swelling after accidents and inquire about how long the patient has remained in this condition for rapid intervention.

• Calculate the percentage of proteins in the blood that register a significant increase.

• The shorter the compression time, the higher the survival rate for the injured person.