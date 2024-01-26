The networks have been filled with sexually explicit images of one of the most influential people of the moment: the American singer Taylor Swift. Once again, as has been happening a lot lately, these were not real photos, but nudes created with artificial intelligence (AI), deepfakes for not. One of the most prominent publications on social network X has accumulated more than 35 million views, 24,000 forwards and hundreds of thousands of I likebefore the platform intervened to suspend the account of the —verified— user who shared the images, for violating network policies. But it has been circulating for almost a day, more than enough time to reignite alerts about the danger of the proliferation of fake AI-generated pornography that attacks women. And about the challenge of stopping its spread: Swift would be studying whether to sue the website that she first posted the images, according to him Daily Mail.

Blocking X's original account was not enough to settle the matter either, as others continued to spread the images; some of which still remain active. The term “Taylor Swift AI” became a trend in some regions, so much so that even X has come out to remember, through a post from your official account, its “zero tolerance” policy towards this type of content. “Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate action against the accounts responsible for posting them. We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are addressed immediately and the content is removed. “We are committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all users,” the post says.

It is not the first time this has happened, both to celebrities and anonymous women. A few months ago, a group of minors in Almendralejo were victims of images manipulated with an artificial intelligence application, a case that had repercussions in Spain and sparked public interest in the problems that can arise from this technology. It also happened to Rosalía, who denounced the publication of deepfake —a video or a static image where the face of the original image is replaced by that of any other person— by the singer JC Reyes. In Mexico, the dissemination of hundreds of thousands of images of the students caused a massive protest at the National Polytechnic Institute.

In the case of Taylor Swift, the digital 404 Medium suggests that the images may have originated in a group on Telegram, where users share explicit images of women generated by AI through a free Microsoft generator. The first to have spread the deepfakes en X is a user hiding behind the account @Zvbear, who has had to make his account with more than 83,000 followers private after the swifties —as the singer's followers are known— have charged against him.

The pop singer's fans have harshly criticized According to some American media, the man behind @Zvbear is a 27-year-old Somali citizen residing in Canada, known for posting risqué content on platforms such as 4chan, X and Reddit. These images have also been disseminated on a website expressly dedicated to the dissemination of nudes of famous women, in some cases explicit images from films in which they participated, but the volume of them continues to grow. deepfakes porn that has already affected celebrities such as Meghan Markle, Megan Fox and Kate Upton.

The phenomenon of pornification of women through artificial intelligence has skyrocketed in recent months, but men do not show concern, according to a recent study about the state of the deepfake made in the United States. 48% of the men surveyed there acknowledged having seen fake pornography at least once. Of them, 74% say they do not feel guilty for consuming it, which suggests that the content deepfake It has become an accepted and normalized practice of adult entertainment preferences. In addition, 20% of the participants in the survey had considered the possibility of learning how to create pornography with artificial intelligence to use it with famous women or those around them.

