He councilor of the Palencia City Council Ricardo Carrancio, from Vox, He has been convicted of hitting and insulting another person during a walk through the city. The councilor committed a minor crime of mistreatment at work, punishable by a fine of 450 euros, for having called a person with a 35% disability and a seven-point reduced mobility a “fucking lame man” and slapped the chest on the chest. The provincial deputy is also still in office and can appeal to the Provincial Court the sentence handed down by the Court of Instruction number 5 of Palencia. The dispute occurred while both were walking their respective dogs in a Palencia park and the politician reproached the affected person for letting his pet loose.

The judge, in a sentence advanced by The North of Castile, has considered it proven that Carrancio committed that minor crime of mistreatment of work, synonymous with a physical attack without causing injuries. The events occurred in April 2023, weeks before the municipal elections that would lead the councilor to the council position, although he was already part of the Vox lists for the municipal government.

The magistrate has detailed in her resolution that the discussion that took place in the central Palencia Hall park responded to the fact that the now councilor became angry with the other man because he had his dog loose in that open space, something that had already happened on previous occasions. “It has been proven that the accused gave the accused, without causing him any injuries, at least one blow with his hand at chest level and referred to him as being totally lame,” the edict explains. “In this sense, it must be taken into account that workplace abuse is a term that in Criminal Law refers to any physical aggression towards a person, without causing injuries. This minor crime includes all those behaviors that threaten the physical integrity of people and that do not require optional medical assistance, not even first aid, the protected legal good being not health, but the person's own dignity.” the judge highlights.

The trial included testimonies that corroborated that there was an attack against the complainant. He suffers a 35% disability, which translates into a reduction in motor capacity by seven points compared to the ordinary and he usually walks around Palencia with his dog. The only witness whose statement was validated is a restaurant employee, who was very close to the point where the disagreement between Carrancio and the other person occurred. The worker was carrying some plates across the terrace of the establishment when he heard the phrase “puto cojo de los cojones” referring to the victim and could see how the victim received the blow to the chest. The judge has not considered it relevant that, prior to the events, the waiter and the current Vox councilor had had a conversation, due to the ultra councilor's criticism against the establishment's terrace before the aforementioned employee), since the waiter did not He is the owner of the premises and would not have to lie to harm the mayor.

On the other hand, the appearances cited by the politician “have contributed little or nothing,” according to the ruling, given that one of them did not even witness the insults and the hit judged and the other did not contemplate the entire sequence of events.