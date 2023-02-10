Currently, search engines like Google focus primarily on helping people find information, by quickly searching through a large body of text.. For many years, the task of sorting and searching the Internet has been the prerogative of the search engine giant Google, which says that “our mission is to organize information about the world and make it useful and accessible globally.”“.

However, the emergence of “Chat GBT”, which is based on artificial intelligence technologies, may mean the “extinction” of the famous search engine, in a technological revolution similar to the one that toppled “Nokia”, “Blackberry”, “Kodak” and others..

ChatGBT has been trained on a massive amount of text across the Internet, with the ability to provide human-like responses on almost any topic, prompting speculation that it could pose a powerful threat to engine giant Google..

Microsoft defies

Microsoft, the manufacturer of the Windows operating system, is betting on its future with artificial intelligence through billions of dollars in investments while raising the flag of the challenge to Alphabet’s Google, which has outperformed Microsoft for years in Internet search and browsing technology..

Microsoft is introducing an intelligent chatbot to accompany Bing search results, putting artificial intelligence, which can summarize web pages, synthesize disparate sources, and even compose and translate email messages, at the disposal of more consumers..

By working with start-up OpenAI, Microsoft aims to outpace its Silicon Valley rival and potentially reap huge revenues from tools that generally speed content creation and automation of tasks, if not the functionality itself.

Google endeavors

And “Google” announced last Monday the launch of its “Bard” chatbot within a beta stage, a few months after the launch of the “GBT Chat” program..

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, said in a statement that the robot aims to combine the breadth of knowledge in the world on the one hand with the power, intelligence and innovation of our language programs on the other hand.“.

He pointed out that the program “will be based on information available on the Internet to provide modern and high-quality answers.” This “Bard” method of operation differs from that of “GBT Chat”, as the latter relies on a database to collect its information, not on the Internet. Next, Cool will be more like a traditional search engine like Google“.

But even as advertised cool Google has sought to stress the kinds of restrictions and security features it will use, again echoing its argument for why it is lagging behind..

I wrote Google In a statement: “We will combine external feedback with our own internal testing to ensure that the app’s responses are correct cool It meets high standards of quality and safety and is based on factual information“.

Last year, Google launched a British version of an app that allows users to interact with an artificial intelligence system that one of the company’s engineers said had “self-awareness”. However, the experience is still very limited.

And while Google is seeking feedback on the Dialog Application Language Model (known as lambda technology), app users can’t teach it any new tricks..