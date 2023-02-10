The Flightradar24 portal recorded the flight of an American reconnaissance aircraft P-8A Poseidon, which followed the consequences of the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea on September 26. This is reported by “Newspaper.Ru» 10 February.

According to the Flightradar24 entry, the American plane flew in from the Atlantic, after which, after passing over Denmark, it flew up to this island. Then the “scout” refueled over Poland from the tanker aircraft KS-135R, the article notes.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his own investigation, in which he indicated that US divers planted explosives under gas pipelines during supposedly NATO exercises, and the Norwegians activated them.

From his point of view, the White House’s motives were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine. He added that US President Joe Biden decided on the sabotage after nine months of secret discussions with the national security team. The main issue was getting rid of the evidence.

The Pentagon, after the release of the investigation, denied the involvement of the United States in undermining the gas pipelines. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry called the journalist’s article nonsense.

On September 26 last year, leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. The next day, the Swedish security service confirmed the explosions in the area of ​​the pipelines. Traces of explosives were found at the accident site, and Western countries began an investigation.

Russia was not allowed to participate in it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, answering a question from an Izvestia correspondent on December 22, said that the accidents at Nord Stream were an act of state terrorism.