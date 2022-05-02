Nathy Pelusso, The Change and Nampa Básico will participate in the closing concert of BIME. Courtesy

The international festival of the music industry, BIME, which for ten years has brought together some of the most important exponents of the sector in Bilbao, will be held for the first time in Latin America. The congress will be in Bogotá, Colombia, between May 4 and 7. Nathy Peluso, Nanpa Básico, The Change and other Latin American artists will perform at the closing concert of the event.

The latest artistic trends, festivals, sustainable development, technology and musical innovation and platforms will be some of the topics they will address. EL PAÍS will broadcast on streaming some of the conferences. “In a context in which the Latin American market has been experiencing exponential growth for years, we will analyze how this phenomenon influences music consumption and the hiring of local and international artists.”

This tenth edition of BIME will feature the presence of Albina Cabrera, producer of Latin American content at KEXP; Alicia Zertuche, Vice President of Booking at Ruido Fest; Camila Saravia, manager of Bomba Estéreo; Daniel Fletcher, director of business development for Primavera Sound; Diana Rodríguez, director of Criteria Entertainment, Erika Elliot, director of the Summer Stage festival in New York, Sergio Pabón, founder of the Estéreo Picnic Festival, among others.

In addition, different forms of collaboration between musical media will be explored, youtubers and publicists, and there will be a panel dedicated to reviewing the 50 years of the legendary KEXP radio. “BIME will also host independent record companies at the WIN LatAm Network meeting and will hold talks on associativity in the sector”, reads the statement.

The congress will also have a cycle of theoretical and practical training, taught by professionals from the music industry, in which classes on the creative economy, record labels and the creation of video clips can be accessed. “It will be an intensive three-day program aimed at anyone who wants to deepen their knowledge of the sector, as well as create connections with other entrepreneurs and professionals on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Music startups from Latin America will be able to participate in a meeting and promotion space at the BIME Start up, a competition in which eight small companies in the industry will be selected for their disruptive bets and will have the opportunity to present their projects to an international jury. The winning project will access international financial capital funds, such as Pegasus Tech Ventures or Founders Floor.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

During BIME, the congress of the Latin vinyl industry will also be held, an event with talks and presentations by the most important labels and manufacturers in the sector. There will be concerts and an exhibition fair that will feature live vinyl cutting: “any attendee will be able to bring their master’s degree and make their own vinyl on the spot”. Another novelty in the Bogotá edition will be BIME PEQUES, an activity dedicated to children that will premiere on Saturday 7.

BIME’s activities related to the audiovisual world will be held at Cinema Paraíso, a movie theater located north of the city, where the documentaries “Rock for Life”, directed by Alejandro Tavares, and “Monte” will be presented. , by Simón Mejía, founder of Bomba Estéreo.

subscribe here to the newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.