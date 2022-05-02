Home page politics

The Ukraine conflict also has top priority in Germany. Chancellor Scholz will comment on his course in Ukraine politics on ZDF.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz will on May 2nd on ZDF to speak about his Ukraine policy.

Scholz resigned in a May Day speech to continue supporting Ukraine with arms.

After big pressure on the federal government the traffic light coalition decided to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine.

In an open letter celebrities and intellectuals criticized the German government’s course in the Ukraine conflict.

Update from May 2, 7:25 p.m: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks in the recorded ZDF program “What now…?. “Of course the Ukrainians are fighting for their right to state authority and democracy,” he says and explains: “Anyone who attacks NATO territory must expect that we will all defend every inch of this area together.”

Germany would support Ukraine “with great intensity”. He talks about the ring exchange with Slovakia, for example. The Federal Republic provides “support by enabling these countries to defend themselves with Western European technology”.

Delivering the Gepard anti-aircraft tanks was a “necessary decision in view of the development”. “My course is that we act prudently and with a clear mind,” continued the Chancellor. He swore an oath of office “that we will secure the peace and at the same time protect our country”.

First report from May 2nd: Berlin – After much criticism, Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to explain his course on the escalated Ukraine conflict again in detail. As reported by ZDF, the SPD politician is a guest on Monday evening at 7.20 p.m. on the program “What now,…?”

Ukraine News: Scholz announced that he would continue to support Ukraine

Scholz made it clear over the weekend that he was sticking to his course despite allegations from the opposition. “I make my decisions quickly – and in concert with our allies. I am suspicious of hasty action and German going it alone,” he said picture on sunday. At a May rally, Scholz emphasized: “We will continue to support Ukraine, with money, with humanitarian aid, but it also has to be said: we will support them so that they can defend themselves with arms deliveries, like many other countries in Europe.” do that too.”

Ukraine war: After great pressure, Scholz wants to deliver heavy weapons

Last week, the federal government around Olaf Scholz decided to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine amid Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression. However, this decision was only taken after a great deal of pressure was put on the Chancellor. CDU leader Friedrich Merz demanded a government statement from the chancellor before agreeing to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine. Criticism also came from the FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann and the Greens politician Anton Hofreiter from their own traffic light coalition.

Ukraine war: Celebrities criticize Scholz in an open letter

In an open letter to Olaf Scholz, 28 celebrities appealed not to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine. The signers included the author Alexander Kluge, the legal philosopher Reinhard Merkel, the singer Reinhard Mey, the cabaret artists Gerhard Polt and Dieter Nuhr, the actors Lars Eidinger and Edgar Selge and the writer Juli Zeh. The letter said: “We therefore hope that you will remember your original position and will not, directly or indirectly, supply additional heavy weapons to Ukraine. On the contrary, we urge you to do everything you can to ensure that a ceasefire can be reached as soon as possible; to a compromise that both sides can accept.” According to the authors, one should not support Ukraine with heavy weapons if doing so could risk nuclear war. (lp/dpa)