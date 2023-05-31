The International Cycling Union denied Voinova and Novolodskaya admission to tournaments

The International Cycling Union (UCI) denied two Olympic medalists from Russia admission to tournaments. This is reported TASS with reference to the organization.

According to the source, Anastasia Voinova and Maria Novolodskaya were banned. It is noted that the reason was the non-compliance of athletes with special participation rules introduced for the Russians. The decision will remain in effect until further notice from the UCI.

Voinova is a four-time world champion, two-time Olympic medalist in track cycling (2016, 2020), Novolodskaya is a bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics.

On May 3, it became known about the admission of Russians to UCI tournaments in a neutral status. It was noted that athletes will be able to take part in the World Cup, the Nations Cup and the World Championship on an individual basis – without any association with Russia, the national federation or the national Olympic Committee. To participate, athletes and coaches had to fill out a specific form.