Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The meetings of the Executive Office, the General Assembly of the Arab Federation, and the Executive Office of the Asian Muaythai Federation were concluded at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), in conjunction with Abu Dhabi hosting the Arab Muaythai Championship.

The first meeting of the Executive Office of the Arab Federation, headed by Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Arab, Asian and Emirati Federations, and in the presence of the two vice-presidents Abdul Karim Al-Hilali (Morocco) and Muhammad Al-Zarouq Al-Sharif (Libya), next to Maryam Al-Qubaisi (UAE) Vice-President of the Arab Federation, and Mustafa Jabbar, President of the Iraqi Federation And Muhammad Manar, President of the Syrian Federation, Shaker Al-Sharouf, President of the Palestinian Federation, Tariq Al-Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Federation, and Musa Jabr, Assistant Secretary-General.

Al Neyadi welcomed the members of the Executive Office and the Arab League, which the UAE is witnessing by hosting the Arab Championship, and the great competition and distinguished participation that it is witnessing, which reflects the durability and strength of the game base in the Arab world.

During the meeting, the Executive Office approved a set of decisions that seek to develop the game system and enhance its successes during the coming period. A women’s committee was formed headed by Maryam Al Qubaisi to activate the role of activities, competitions and programs that support the march of women’s excellence in Arab Muay Thai, in addition to approving the organization of Arab championships for the youth and elite category. International, and work to continue providing training programs for Muay Thai trainers and development courses for Arab rulers, thus contributing to enhancing the successes of Muay Thai in the region.

And in the second meeting held for the Arab General Assembly, which was chaired by Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Arab Federation, in the presence of Stephen Fox, Secretary General of the International Federation, along with representatives of member states, and witnessed a review of details of plans, programs and competitions that will be held during the coming period, and all developments and developments in the game were discussed, And discussing ways and prospects for its development and advancing its career towards advanced ranks, which contribute to leading the aspirations of male and female players, to achieve more achievements and titles in terms of all participation in all official entitlements, and to approve the decisions and recommendations of the Executive Office meeting, and its role in providing the important addition to the Arab Muay Thai march, and choosing Saad Al-Sufyani, advisor to the Arab Union.

The General Assembly of the Arab Federation appreciated the great support given by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to its progress and advancement to the global ranks, after the UAE became the first destination for Muay Thai in the Middle East, and the preferred center for the world’s elite champions.

The Executive Office of the Asian Muaythai Federation held a meeting, and included in its agenda a speech by Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian Muaythai Federation, who welcomed all members to attend the Arab Championship, and the role of the continental federation in implementing advanced programs and important initiatives for national federations to advance the course of the game, during the upcoming events, along with Strengthening partnerships and cooperation frameworks with the International Federation and all continental federations, through joint action that contributes to unifying the goals that support the excellence and development of Muay Thai and its players in all tournaments and in all forums.

Dr. Sakshi Tapeswan, President of the International Muay Thai Federation, praised the partnership with the Asian Federation, its active role and the qualitative leap it made during the record time, extending thanks to the UAE for its continuous support for Muay Thai, which is achieving great successes, in light of this important sponsorship.

The meeting included a review of the partnership between the International Federation and the Asian Federation, and listening to the reports of the Secretary-General of the International Federation Stephen Fox and the Secretary-General of the Asian Federation, after which the meeting discussed the organizational developments for the 2023 championships, including the World Adult Championship, the World Combat Tournament, the World Youth Championship, the Asian Indoor Games for martial arts and a series M30 World Championships.

At the end of the meeting of the Executive Office of the AFC, Al-Neyadi thanked the International Federation for its important participation, and to learn about the course of programs and workflow plans internationally, in addition to reviewing the global championships that will be held during the next stage, wishing success to all national federations in the Asian continent in their participation in all world championships. .

The Arab Muay Thai Championship was launched last Thursday in Hall No. 4 of ADNEC, with the participation of 170 male and female players, representing 17 Arab countries, under the supervision of the Arab Federation and the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation.