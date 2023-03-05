Risiko has fallen into disrepute. So not the willingness to take a risk with an unknown outcome, which was never really en vogue in this country. No, the board game “Risk”. The Twitter tribunal basically put it on the index. Because of its imperialist glorification, it makes sense. Oddly enough, not because of his unduly long game duration, which doesn’t make sense, but doesn’t change anything in the end. So off with the old boards into the fire. In Schwerin, so it is rumored, the tax office likes to swing the poker to free you from ballast and Russian risky business. There’s something.

* * *

With that done, we can move on to more honest games that more appropriately represent the zeitgeist. Suggestion: stop dance. The game follows two rules. First: Anyone who doesn’t fidget properly between the stops (music is playing) will be disqualified. Secondly: stopping is the supreme discipline, when the music falls silent, petrification is the order of the day, whoever moves loses. Users of local public transport start with a natural advantage in the competition. Due to strikes, the editor is losing trams and subways this week without replacement, on long-distance journeys at the weekend it was, a labor dispute was not necessary, the private railways of National Express and Eurobahn, which saved themselves from moving too quickly.

* * *

Standing still seems to be the tactic for the future. Deutsche Bahn could once again live up to their role as favorites, as this week they unpacked their future personnel requirements, which roughly corresponds to the population of Konstanz. 18,700 train drivers alone are missing in the future, while the employees who are already there have accumulated 1.37 million overtime hours. Breather stop: would be deserved. Improvement: not foreseeable.

* * *

Because when it comes to moving people from A to B, let’s call it “transport policy”, we still cling to game theory in this country. First there is fidgeting, clamoring and movement simulated so that the ballot box cracks. And when it comes down to it, you smear a little red paint on the bike path here, daydream about revitalized routes there and, to top it all off, put bollards on the street. Traffic turnaround stop. If you don’t want to take any risks, it’s best not to move at all.