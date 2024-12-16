The directors of the three institutes that remained to reopen after DANA in the municipalities of Alfafar, Albal and Benetùsserhave reported this Sunday that they have decided not to resume classes this Monday, as planned, by not having the “security” certification of the centers. However, the Department of Education insists that they do have the document.

The Ministry reported, in fact, this Saturday in a statement that the three institutes were ready to return to classes, but that their management teams had reported to the Generalitat that they would not do it.

The STEPV union has sent a joint statement this Sunday from the management of these centers, in which they assure that “to date” they do not have any documents to certify the safety of the centers after the actions carried out in them after the floods.

They also add that “the opening of the centers is conditional on the completion of certain important tasks.” According to the statement, “the ‘intention’ of the management teams has been from the beginning open the centers as quickly as possiblebut something else has been the pace of work by those responsible for the Department of Education.”

However, Education has reiterated that the three have the certificates from the companies that have carried out the repairs and are aware of them. The STEPV, for its part, has assured that the Minister of Education “He cannot continue in office for another minute” for accusing the management teams of refusing to reopen after the damage.

“The indecency of this councilor has no limits. Not only has it abandoned the educational community to its fate during the hardest moments after DANA but is now dedicated to blaming the centers’ management for their ineffectiveness and incompetence,” the union states in a statement.

The PSPV parliamentary group in Valencian Les Corts has also criticized that Rovira “charge against the directors” of the institutes affected by DANA “simply for being coherent people who care about their students” and asks for their resignation.