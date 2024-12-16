More than four million Syrians are in Europe, exiled by the war After the fall of Al Assad, refugees in Spain feel a mixture of joy and uncertainty about the future of their country



12/15/2024



Updated 12/16/2024 at 01:41 a.m.





He still almost doesn’t believe it. Wasim remains on his mobile phone and has Syrian television on almost 24 hours a day. He wants to know what is happening in his house, which he fled a long time ago. «It’s historic,…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only