This is a story of ‘overturns’ between gangs and informers who use their contacts in the forces to grow in the business, but also the story of a rotten apple, an alleged corruption full of falsified proceedings, extortion, and underhanded collections. and theft of caches seized in police operations. Murcian justice will raise the blind again after the summer holidays and will do so with one of the cases that has caused the most stir in the Region in recent decades. The Provincial Court plans to start on September 18 the macro trial against the alleged mafia that nested, almost a decade ago, in a group of agents of the Narcotics group of the National Police Corps of Murcia.

For four months and more than fifty sessions, the court will delve into a plot that broke out at the end of 2014 when the Internal Affairs department of the National Police Force dealt a surprise blow to the leadership of the Drug and Organized Crime Unit ( Udyco) of Murcia with the arrest of the head of the Provincial Narcotics Brigade of the Judicial Police, Juan José Ll.C. For months, investigators investigated the relationship that this veteran agent had with an alleged criminal of Dominican origin, Nelson MN, alias ‘Willy’, who, apparently, was acting as a snitch.

These investigations uncovered an alleged plot of police corruption that will go to trial next month with up to 17 defendants and a request by the Prosecutor’s Office for more than 375 years in prison. Only the former inspector Juan José Ll.C., who for years was in charge of the ‘stupas’, faces prison sentences that add up to two decades in prison for alleged crimes against public health, bribery, false official documents and embezzlement of funds public. The Public Ministry emphasizes that the relationship that this professional established with the informer led to a “criminal consortium that lasted for years” and also demands that he be disqualified for 18 years from any public job or trade that has to do with security.

He will also be accompanied on the bench by his predecessor in office, Inspector Francisco M.; and two police officers who at that time were working at the Carmen district police station, Manuel AS and Ismael SR The Prosecutor’s Office requests 16 years and ten months in prison for the first and another 15 years of disqualification from employment and public office and sentences of between 21 and 19 years in jail for the other two.

range of services



It was in November 2013 when the Internal Affairs agents focused their gaze on the Dominican ‘Willy’ and on the relationship that, as a confidante, he had with some police officers. The Region’s anti-drug prosecutor, María Isabel Neira, explains, in her brief with provisional conclusions, that the Dominican was “a stable collaborator, although not always official, of the National Police and some agents of the Murcia Local Police, who it passed information about various criminal activities and especially about drug trafficking, given its close proximity” to those environments. His services, as he maintains, were as extensive as could be needed: “posing as a trafficker, offering press (for drugs), pretending to be a buyer of several kilos of drugs, making appointments or acquiring narcotics, provoking crimes, generating arrests, providing data who turned to surveillance or recording… with a total lack of scruples ».

Taking advantage of and boasting of these “obvious relationships with police officers”, ‘Willy’ had not only allegedly achieved impunity for engaging in drug trafficking, but also, the prosecutor maintains, “extorted third parties, even violently, to give him money under the threat of placing drugs in their homes or cars and making them stop.” An activity that would have allowed him to achieve a “certain economic status” in the Dominican Republic and Bolivia, where he sent the money that he was amassing with his outrages.

The letter from the Public Ministry delves into the “authentic criminal organization” that this defendant had created and which was supposedly made up of a dozen members, including his girlfriend, Grisel R., and his own brother, Delio MM One of his apparent specialties it consisted of seizing caches and large amounts of money from other gangs. To that end, Nelson’s group had developed two ways of acting. One supposedly consisted of using intimidation or violence against the members of another organization. The other method, much more innovative, involved notifying the Police in the middle of a drug transaction, thereby causing the members of the other network to flee. and keep for themselves the drug cache or the money they were carrying.

Juan Jose Ll.C. He had registered the Dominican as an “intelligence collaborator” since 2012 although, according to the prosecutor, their relationship began earlier. That fact allowed him, among other things, to know about any investigation that could affect the informer. Since 2011, the prosecutor maintains, the former head of the ‘stupas’ undertook multiple anti-drug investigations with Nelson as an informant. With the excuse of meeting with him, they allegedly agreed to criminal actions using a “language agreed upon and agreed between them.” The prosecutor maintains that the relationship between the two degenerated over time until it derived, always according to the public prosecution, “into a criminal consortium that lasted for years.”

Actions under suspicion



Throughout more than 70 pages, the representative of the Public Ministry puts on the table some of the actions that were carried out during the stage in which this professional was in charge of the group and that, in her opinion, are under suspicion. In the summer of 2014, for example, Udyco, led by the accused, carried out an operation in which five suspected drug traffickers were arrested and seven kilos of cocaine were seized. In the stash there was a bag with 230 grams of white rock substance that tested positive for cocaine, but when it arrived a few days later at the Health laboratory, it no longer tested positive: it had become caffeine. The Internal Affairs agents revealed that Juan José Ll.C. he had had a brief meeting with ‘Willy’ the day after the arrests. With these data in hand, the prosecutor suspects that they changed the drug, handing it over to the confidant. A practice that supposedly occurred on some other occasion. “Substances that were not positive in the reactive cocaine tests, once analyzed they were, with very high purity indices and vice versa, and there were illogical weight changes or with different colors,” the prosecutor points out, “which shows the well-founded suspicion of manipulation.