Federico Fashion Style never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours the name of the haistylist has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that the VIP hairdresser has launched yet another social dig at his ex-partner. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Federico Fashion Style is very active on social media where he shares moments not only of his working life but also private moments. As already anticipated, in the last few hours the name of thehairstylist has returned to the center of gossip for some words that have not gone unnoticed in the eyes of the most attentive and gossip lovers.

In detail, the VIP hairdresser shared an Instagram Story where he wrote words that many considered a real dig aimed at his ex-partner Letizia Porcu. These were the words of Federico Fashion Style:

There are those who go to work like me, even on Sundays and at 7.50 and those who, on the other hand, live on the shoulders of others, taking advantage of them and blackmailing them only because the Italian law allows this!

But that’s not all. Later, in fact, the hair salon of the VIPs he then added:

If there is a God and I’m sure there is… All the evil done will be repaid with his interests.

At the moment we do not know if Federico Fashion Style’s words were really addressed to his ex-partner who remained silent and decided not to comment on the gossip that has been circulating in recent hours about her and her ex-partner.

Also the hairstylist he preferred not to add further details regarding the social gesture of which he became the protagonist.