Summoned by the Ingenio Foundation, numerous farmers from Campo de Cartagena were willing last night to join a collective lawsuit against several articles of the regional law for the protection and recovery of the Mar Menor, which said organization considers “unconstitutional.” This ‘lobby’ promotes a challenge to the current regional regulations and requests the regional government to modify several precepts, since, in its opinion, it condemns them to ruin.

Those responsible for this foundation, which includes several dozen agricultural companies in Campo de Cartagena, have started a campaign for this purpose, which was detailed last night to farmers and their families. They made known to them what they consider “the big lie about the reasons for the contamination of the Mar Menor.” They denounced “that politicians and business interests have used them as scapegoats, leading them to ruin.” They also reiterated that there are scientific findings “that point to wastewater as the main polluting factor.”

The appointment was attended by more than 1,500 people, many of whom are willing to sign to join the lawsuit, various sources indicated. To do this, they will fill out a form. The objective of the Foundation is that the initial demand of some two hundred farmers be expanded with a greater number of affected, so that this claim has more force before the regional Administration and before the courts.

The business ‘lobby’ campaign is added to the initiative of the agricultural sector for the Assembly to change the law of the lagoon



The president and director of the Foundation, Adolfo García and Natalia Corbalán, respectively, as well as Pedro Fernández, from the Agroengineers for the Mar Menor Group, took part in the assembly. They will offer today a balance of the assembly accompanied by two of the farmers affected by the regional law and signatories of the demand.

This organization maintains that “for the law to be effective and help recover the gap, new scientific evidence must be taken into account.” Hours before the meeting, he pointed out that the farmers “are preparing a massive collective complaint” against aspects of Law 3/2020, “such as covert expropriations or arbitrariness without scientific criteria, which condemns them to ruin.”

Initiative before the Assembly



The initiative of the Ingenio Foundation to modify the Mar Menor protection law is not an isolated event. The meeting convened last night comes days after the leaders of Coag, UP, Asaja, Fecoam and Proexport asked the parliamentary groups of the Regional Assembly to relax the restrictions and reduce the sanctions of the autonomous law.

The appointment in Torre Pacheco brought together more than 1,500 affected people and their families, who disagree with the current regulations



These representatives of the agricultural sector consider that there is a “regulatory hyperregulation” of agriculture in Campo de Cartagena, and for this purpose they presented last Monday a document for the “redefinition” or “repeal” of more than a dozen articles of the regional law that affect land use, the use of fertilizers, the measurement of nitrogen and phosphorus or the sanctions regime, among others.

The previous week, the same organizations asked the Government Board of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) to eliminate its precautionary measures in the surroundings of the lagoon to be governed solely by the law of the Mar Menor. They met with the refusal of the president of the river basin authority, Mario Urrea.

Hugo Morán takes stock



The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, will present today in Cartagena the advances in the execution of the Framework of Priority Actions of the Mar Menor, in a day in which he will hold meetings with the mayors of the watershed, with social groups and members of the scientific community. All this on the occasion of the inauguration of an act on experiences and agricultural models organized by the Technical Office of the Mar Menor.

The meeting in Cartagena will begin at 10:15 am at the headquarters of the National University of Distance Education (UNED). Subsequently, Hugo Morán will travel to the laboratory located in the bay of Portmán, where he will chair the meeting of the monitoring committee of the collaboration agreement for the recovery and environmental adaptation of this enclave.