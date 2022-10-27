The Mexican is not having a good time Rafael Marquez this month at the helm of Barcelona B, since he has lost everything and that puts his position on the bench as technical director at risk.

This Sunday the team suffered its fourth consecutive defeat and now the team fell to Group 2 of the First Federation of Spain. Márquez’s team was beaten 4-0 by Logroñés, in a streak that lasted until September 24, when the young Catalans beat Murcia on matchday 5 of that category.

Before this loss on Sunday, Barcelona B It had already fallen against Sabadell with a score of 4-1, before against Atlético Beleares 3-2 and against Real Sociedad B 2-0. So far, the Blaugrana squad has accumulated three wins, two draws and four losses, for a total of eleven points and position itself in 14th place in Group 2.

The following week, Rafael Márquez’s team will try to avoid their fifth loss in a row when they face Cornelláin search of reversing the losing streak and being able to get out of that pothole that has him in the last rungs of the competition.

After the match, Rafael Márquez accepted the criticism and wrote a message on his Twitter account where he promised to reverse the complicated situation that the Catalan team is going through:

“There is no other person responsible than me for this bad streak. I am convinced that hard work will help change this dynamic. Nobody said it would be easy. In victories we will not be the best and in defeats we will not be the worst either” said the Mexican coach.