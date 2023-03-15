Geneva (Al-Ittihad) The World Summit Forum on the Information Society 2023, held in Geneva, witnessed a special session on the Emirati experience under the title “The UAE’s Digital Journey, from Digital Identity to Major Smart Applications and Beyond.”

Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, and a number of members of the Emirati delegation to the forum participated in the session. Among the most prominent participants in the session was the Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union, Doreen Budjan.

Eng. Majid Sultan Al-Mismar said in his welcoming speech that the journey of communications and digital transformation in the UAE summarizes the experience of the UAE itself, as joining the International Telecommunication Union was one of the first decisions of the Union government, a few months after the establishment of the country. He added: “Since that time, it has become clear how much the government of the country is interested in the communications and information technology sector in making the future, and this interest was culminated in a number of subsequent strategic projects, including the establishment of a comprehensive infrastructure for optical fibers, and the establishment of the first e-government in the region, and the subsequent leadership in many relevant global indicators.

The session shed light on a number of digital projects for both the federal and local governments, including the federal digital network, the digital identity and the digital verification platform, as well as the “Tamm” application of the Abu Dhabi government and the “Dubai Now” application issued by Dubai Digital. Projects in the field of cybersecurity were also discussed, such as the “Cyber ​​Security Pulse” initiative issued by the Cyber ​​Security Council.

The state workshop highlighted the Authority’s role as an enabler of digital transformation at the federal level, including the development of central services such as the digital identity, the federal network, and the digital verification platform. The digital identity is an inclusive national initiative launched by the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority in partnership with Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and Dubai Digital Authority, which aims to provide quick and easy access to governmental and non-governmental services by various segments of customers around the clock. The number of beneficiaries of the digital identity application has reached more than 5 million people.

The Government Summit Forum on the Information Society is one of the main activities of the summit, and it is held annually to follow up the efforts of countries in implementing the goals of action lines and sustainable development.