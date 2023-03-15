Publisher SNEG has announced that the fantasy action game with realistic combat Severance: Blade of Darkness (or just Blade of Darkness) is available from today also for PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and Xbox One. Until now, it was only playable on PC and Nintendo Switch.

For those unfamiliar with it, it’s a remastered version of a PC title originally released in 2001. It costs €14.99 on consoles and is definitely a recommended buy for anyone who loves action games with more combat systems. complex average, but undoubtedly satisfactory.

Let’s read the official synopsis: a grim new threat hovers over the Central Realms. The borders defended by the proud knights of the king are no longer safe. Fearsome clans of orcs, more numerous than ever, lurk on every road. The proud nomadic tribes of the steppes are on the alert: strange beasts prowl in the darkness. Not even the dwarves, hidden in their underground palaces, seem safe from the threat: from the unknown tunnels of the mines, a terrible army of hideous creatures advances inexorably.

Chaos has taken over the world. Only the older ones still remember the deeds of a hero and a handful of warriors who in distant times opposed the forces of chaos. Ianna, mother of all living creatures, had given the hero a mighty sword with which to enter the abyss and defeat evil. But that was a long time ago. Now we need a new hero, a chosen one able to wield the sword and destroy the enemy. Him this time, forever.

Four playable characters

Choose your Ianna Champion: Tukaram the Barbarian, Naglfar the Dwarf, Sargon the Knight, or Zoe the Amazon. Each has unique strengths, weaknesses, and combat abilities. Slash your way through a bloody mission to save the world from the forces of Chaos!

Hyper-truculent combat

Learn devastating combo attacks and use them to slice through your opponents. Cut off your enemies’ limbs and use them as weapons!

A detailed and dark fantasy world

Battle orcs, trolls, golems, demons, skeletons and hordes of evil creatures will hunt you down as you explore menacing tombs, frozen fortresses, demonic spiers, deserts, temples and palaces.

Interactive environments

Destroy game objects with fire or fists, solve puzzles and defuse deadly traps that combine hydraulic systems and physical effects!

New HD graphics for the game that created a genre

We are happy to bring Blade of Darkness back to life, starting today in HD! It is a timeless classic that has inspired many other games thanks to its original approach to fighting. In this edition we reinvented the game to run on modern PC hardware, tweaked textures, added widescreen support up to 4K resolution, improved anti-aliasing, HDR, bloom, motion blur and display, added gamepad support and improved overall stability. The gameplay, content and story, however, remain unchanged… With all the charm and quirks of the classic game.