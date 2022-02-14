The Development Institute (INFO) has awarded the Eurovértice company the drafting of the Master Plan for the recovery and regeneration of the historic site of Lorca for an amount of 62,600 euros and an execution period of six months. The director of INFO, Joaquín Gómez, stressed that “it is a very ambitious project, which is key to the future of Lorca and has a clearly business component, because the improvement of infrastructures, facilities and the adequate recovery of the monumental complex will benefit small businesses and the self-employed, especially in the tourism sector, in the medium and long term».

The objective is that the Master Plan offers responses to the specific needs of this urban environment in all areas of action that have an impact on the generation of economic and social activity, not only in the historic area of ​​Lorca but throughout the municipality, said Gómez .

In addition, it will incorporate at least three executable projects that are eligible for calls for European ‘Next Generation’ and Feder funds.

Its elaboration will include several phases: a transversal one of social participation and communication, followed by a first phase where a diagnosis will be made, the studies already carried out in recent years on this area will be analyzed and the main challenges faced by said community will be identified. urban environment.

The second phase will establish the bases for the recovery and regeneration of the area and the initiative will continue with the implementation of actions defined based on the results of the diagnosis and the main strategic and specific objectives and the action map.

The last phase will describe the monitoring and evaluation to measure the degree of effective implementation of the plan.

The project is developed within the framework of a collaboration protocol signed by the INFO, the Lorca City Council and the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Lorca (Ceclor), entities that supervise the work to be carried out. The Eurovértice company, located in the Murcia Science Park, is a consulting firm specializing in European projects and has a section dedicated to urban development, the environment and energy.