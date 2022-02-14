After the death of her husband Roy, Diana decided to move to a retirement home at the age of 82 and to separate from the little dog Jak

Today we tell you the story of the dog Jakwhich went viral on social networks.

It all started when Diana Darlington, an 82-year-old lady, lost her husband Roy. The man died about a year ago.

Granny found herself alone and having to cope with unbearable pain, so she decided to go away from that house that reminded her of her beloved husband. She chose to live in one retirement home in Kent. A difficult decision, also because she knew this was what she meant separate from the dog Jak.

The puppy had been given to her husband 10 years earlier. But Diana could no longer live in that house, so she left him with a relative.

The gesture of the retirement home for the dog Jak

A story that quickly came to the attention of the staff of the nursing home where the grandmother moved. People with a heart of gold, who managed to find a house closer to the puppy. So his elderly mom could see him more often.

One of the operators in particular, Sarah Robertswhen she learned the story of the little dog, she offered to adopt him.

The woman along with her family has traveled for 300 km. He took the little dog and brought it to Diana.

When we told her we had found a house in Jak just 5 minutes away, she couldn’t believe it, she burst into tears.

A video was posted on the web that went viral and moved thousands of people. The pictures show the little dog who as soon as he sees his elderly mom, he begins to run towards her and jump on her legs, filling her with sweetest kisses.

Today the puppy lives with the operator’s family just 5 minutes from the nursing home and Sarah often takes him with her to work to visit his mom.