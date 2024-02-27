Two men, José HA and Iván G., aged 34 and 21, have been arrested accused of sexual assault of at least four underage girls. They both form Los Petazetaz, a duo that produces content for social networks on two accounts on TikTok and instagram which total almost 80,000 followers. Their impact among the younger sector is what allowed them to contact their victims, whom they invited to their home, where they allegedly drugged them and then sexually assaulted them. The detainees also recorded the girls while they were having sex without them being aware in many cases. Both were arrested a little over a month ago and the judge ordered José Hernán's imprisonment.

The investigation began in December, when the police received a complaint from two acquaintances of the tiktokers about possible sexual assaults in an apartment in the Madrid district of Villa de Vallecas. In that first complaint, the agents were already alerted that the alleged perpetrators of these crimes could be taking advantage of their fame on social networks to attract young people. The influencers They didn't even insist, their popularity brought them closer to their victims. After the first investigations, the researchers from the Family and Women Care Units (UFAM) They identified four possible victims of these two men. All of them remembered what happened and acknowledged having been victims, but they had not reported it out of fear or shame.

As the police have been able to find out, the detainees supplied narcotics to the girls with the excuse of playing games and, when they had their will subdued, they attacked them and recorded them without them being aware in most cases. To do this, they used their cell phones and recording devices that were in the house. The victims were attracted by their popularity on social networks, where they published videos of absurd humor and did interviews in nightclubs and entertainment venues.

When they stayed at his house, they took out what they called “chorri”, which was nothing other than GHB, a depressant substance that produces euphoria and is used in many cases of chemical submission. It is a liquid and transparent substance that can be poured into the drink or consumed directly. They played to see “who doubled first.” On other occasions, the detainees told the girls that they had used drugs for free and that they had to perform a sexual act on them to pay for them.

In some cases, the girls were unconscious, while in others they were very affected. The investigation has identified four victims who were attacked and another with whom they attempted it. The police have accessed a video recorded in first person by the oldest of those arrested, José Hernán, which was later distributed through instant messaging services without her being aware.

José H. was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of two crimes of sexual assault, one crime of rape, exhibitionism, child pornography and five crimes against public health. The second detainee, Iván, is charged with the crime of sexual assault. At the time of entering the home to carry out the search, on January 24, the agents found another minor who had also been a victim of these events.

In addition, numerous electronic storage devices, different quantities of narcotic substances and two mobile phones were located. After being brought to justice, one of them was ordered immediately imprisoned, but he was released this week. The UFAM researchers in charge of the operation, named Network, do not rule out that they may identify more victims.

