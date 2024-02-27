The plenary session of the European Parliament approved this Tuesday the controversial Nature Restoration Law, a symbol of the tension between environmental protection and the agricultural sector that overcomes a major obstacle almost 100 days before the elections to the European Parliament.

(You can read: NATO has no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine, an official clarified)

The text was supported by 329 votes in favor, 275 against and 24 abstentions in the hemicycle and to be officially adopted it would only be necessary for the Council of the EU, which represents the Member States, to also confirm what was agreed in the negotiation with the European Parliament. and the European Commission.

“We have approved the first Nature Restoration Law in history. We went from protecting and conserving nature to repairing it,” the European Parliament's chief negotiator for the Nature Restoration Law said on the social network X after the vote. the Spanish César Luena (PSOE).

(Keep reading: Prince William's unexpected absence at a ceremony for his godfather in Greece)

Protests by farmers to denounce their conditions and the European agrarian policy, in the Plaza de la Independencia in Madrid. See also Ronal Longa is injured and does not advance to the 100 m semifinal at the World Athletics Championships

Uncertainty

What should have been a simple procedure to confirm a provisional agreement between Parliament and Council became a new political contest with great symbolic load in the face of the European elections in June.

We have passed the first Nature Restoration Law in history. We went from protecting and conserving nature to repairing it.

The eurosceptic group of the European Conservatives and Reformists and the right-wing Identity and Democracy had presented a motion to reject the law as a whole, while the European People's Party – the leading force in the chamber – had called on its deputies to vote against it. the rule.

(You can read: Hungary approves and lifts the last obstacle to Sweden's entry into NATO)

But in the European Parliament there is no voting discipline and leaks were expected in most groups, as is the case of the popular Irish Fine Gael, who had announced that they would vote in favor of the rule to repair the damaged ecosystems of the EU.

Finally, The text was approved by a comfortable majority.

Very symbolic law

The Nature Restoration Law, which is based on a proposal from the European Commission in June 2022 to match the EU's pace with the United Nations biodiversity agreements, aims to at least 20% of degraded terrestrial and marine ecosystems in the EU are repaired by 2030 and all of them by 2050, including cropland.

(Keep reading: Macron does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine and calls for 'war economy' against Russia)

It has a great political charge because the right-wing and center-right parties of the European Parliament turned the regulations into a battlehorse against the green agenda of the European Commission, torpedoing its processing in the heat of the growing farmers' protests in different EU countries. .

Farmers' tractors as they pass through the Puerta de Alcalá, in Madrid.

The advance of the right in the European chamber announced by the polls led the leader of the European People's Party, the German Manfred Weber, to convert biodiversity into a pillar of his strategy to distance the Christian Democrats from a green agenda vilified in many rural environments. , despite the fact that the proposal came from the Commission chaired by Ursula von der Leyen, also German and popular.

Weber's EPP campaign, which separates the popular party from the tacit pact with social democrats, liberals and greens that has facilitated the approval of the European Green Deal legislation, has been gaining weight as the “tractor groups” germinated in different European capitals.as shown by the emergency measures proposed by the European Commission to calm farmers and ranchers.

(You can read: Russian opponent Alexei Navalny died days before his exchange for another prisoner in Germany)

French farmers block part of the A6 motorway in Chilly-Mazarin, south of Paris.

But ultimately the German's attempt to derail the proposal has failed. The Nature Restoration Law has managed to survive the numerous challenges it has suffered in the various partial votes and also the final approval of the European Parliament.

(Also: Will Yulia Navalnaya be able to follow the work of her late husband Alexei Navalny in Russia?)

“This is a fundamental decision that will allow Europe's nature to recover also for the benefit of our economy and the future production of our farmers,” stressed in a written statement the European Commissioner for the Environment, Virginius Sinkevicius, after a vote that ended in applause.

EFE