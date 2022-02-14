The most severe consequences of damage to the nervous system by coronavirus can be brain damage, encephalopathy, delirium and coma, said virologist Maxim Shchelenkov, writes “Evening Moscow”.

According to the expert, neurocovid in 80 percent of cases causes a cytokine storm. It creates conditions for brain damage by viral particles and inflammatory markers. pathologies appear. The doctor called three stages of neurocovid. For example, in the first place, the sense of smell and taste are lost. The second causes functional disorders, such as sleep disturbance, increased anxiety, panic attacks, and depression.

In the third stage, mental disorders or clouding of consciousness are possible. Thinking, attention are disturbed, coronavirus affects emotions. Symptoms can occur regardless of which strain the person is infected with. “Omicron, which proceeds quite easily, can also lead to the emergence of a cytokine storm,” the expert revealed the details.

Related materials:

The doctor admitted that in some cases, patients with coronavirus may experience confusion, develop coma, stroke, myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord) and Guillain’s syndrome. At the same time, signs of the first stage appear almost immediately, the rest appear in the post-COVID period, two to three months after recovery.

According to the doctor, only vaccination helps to protect against the severe consequences of coronavirus.

The term “neurocovid” is used when the infection affects the nervous system and brain. After suffering COVID-19, the patient may experience complications from the cognitive functions of the body.

Earlier, immunologist Mikhail Kostinov noted that the development of neurocovid and longcovid after omicron is theoretically possible. Kostinov pointed out that one of the symptoms was pain in the bones, earlier in the muscles. Inflammatory processes in the bone marrow may also occur.