Editorial The abnormal time is coming to an end: loans are starting to pay off and energy is rising

Inflation and prices are part of normal world politics. Politicians must take responsibility for economic and climate policy decisions and their consequences.

Prices citizens and politicians concerned about the rise may not be relieved by the idea that this is how it should have gone. An abnormal time sometimes ends, decisions have consequences and products have market prices.

In a normal world, a loan has some interest rate. If the consumer is directed to consume less electricity and the producers of electricity are directed to reduce the climate burden, the market price for electricity will be felt. For the same reason, a motorist stopping by a petrol and diesel pump will have to pay even more for his purchase. Fuel will be priced around the world if governments have taxed it.

For years, politics was far too easy. In a zero-interest world, loans could be taken out without blurring public sector spending. When interest rates were in the red, politics was no longer about making choices in a world of limited resources. Restrictions were removed and the rest of the barriers were removed themselves – when spending frames, for example, were relaxed. Good could be bought.

The economy was built as if this were an eternal normal time, and no permanent expense was feared.

The same goes for households. Mortgages have been selling at a brisk pace, and the housing business has been hot. Mortgage rates have long been close to zero. Cheap loans have also been obtained from banks for consumption. The risks of investing in housing and large mortgage loans were not intimidating. Many heavy-duty consumers seem to think in their quiet moments of the night that this may not be normal.

For years, decisions were made in politics to steer the world towards lower climate emissions. There were solutions on the obligation to mix fuels, to promote emissions trading and, for example, to reduce the use of coal in district heating plants. Decisions to increase costs were made, but their effects were still very weak in the daily lives of consumers.

Perhaps EU policymakers and domestic politicians knew this was not normal but overtime. Now the abnormal ends. Normal returns in one go. The price hits the ruble.

Households can expect a multiple shock. Interest rates on loans are rising. The electricity bill is growing. District heating is tilting. You already have to pay two euros per liter for petrol and diesel. Food is likely to become more expensive than before due to rising energy prices.

Tariff are moving into politics with increasing weight. Politicians seem to be helpless in the face of price issues, but they should not look helpless.

Juha Pylväs, Director of the Center Parliamentary Group tried arts in Helsingin Sanomat (9.2.) when considering price compensation: “I do not rule out any system and I do not support any system, but I am ready to find out.” Green Iris Suomela suggesti on Twitter, among other things, that tax revenues would be returned to rural areas, where the consequences of inflation are now the worst. The idea is practically impossible to implement.

Politicians look foolish: first they take action to raise prices, then they are terribly amazed at the rise in prices, and finally we start working to reimburse people.

The interest rate on government borrowings will also return as the European Central Bank expects the European Central Bank to raise its key interest rate. The change is being seen in the development of five- and ten-year government bonds right now. Indebtedness pays again.

The capacity of the policy will be measured this spring as decisions are made to increase employment and curb spending. It will not be easy, as the government has stunned voters with the illusion of painlessness – abnormal. And normal is back painfully right now.

