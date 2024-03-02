Álvarez Máynez: “From today onwards Mexico will know me”

Jorge Álvarez Máynez, the presidential candidate of Movimiento Ciudadano, has inaugurated his campaign in Lagos de Moreno, a city located in the Altos de Jalisco where violence has not stopped plaguing the population. Without going any further in time, this Friday five bodies were found lying in a ravine. The orange candidate, who in the best polls has accumulated 6% of voting intention, has admitted that in that city few really knew him. “They had never seen a billboard or a Máynez shirt, because they didn't have to have seen it, the campaigns start today,” he said. “In 90 days I am going to turn the presidential campaign around, playing fair, playing straight. Starting today, Mexico is going to get to know me.”

Álvarez Máynez's speech has focused on praising Jalisco, which along with Nuevo León are the only States governed by the orange party. He has also highlighted the need to protect children, has attacked his rivals and has regretted that “the old politics” has spent public resources to campaign.

“I assume the responsibility of beginning the pacification of Mexico in six years, ending impunity, ending violence against girls, boys, and women in this country. I assume that responsibility because no one forced me to be a candidate for the Presidency. “, he launched surrounded by other candidates who will compete for positions at the federal and state level. The event, much less populated than its rivals, took place in the Zócalo of that city, where hundreds of people gathered with their flags and orange t-shirts.