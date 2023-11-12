The current Mexican soccer champion, Tigres UANL, ended its participation in the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament with a goalless draw at home against Club América and with this managed to get directly into the Liguilla in third position with 30 points, the result of eight wins, six draws and three losses, so they will seek to win the two-time championship.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team will wait for its rival in the quarterfinals, which could be Atlético de San Luis, Puebla or León, so the coaching staff headed by Robert Dante Siboldi will have approximately 20 days to prepare for the Liguilla matches.
During nine games in the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the feline team remained undefeated at home, which indicates that the Uruguayan coach’s team has strengthened its performance in ‘El Volcán’, as they prevent its people from leaving with sadness of a defeat.
It will be a matter of waiting for their participation in the final phase to see if they can maintain that positive streak at home against more complicated confrontations and thus aspire to play in a final again in search of becoming the fourth two-time champion club in Mexican soccer in tournaments. shorts.
