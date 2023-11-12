After his indiscipline committed during Matchday 10 against Toluca, Alexis Vega He reappeared in a call-up with Club Deportivo Guadalajara on the last date of the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament after having missed six games.
On Matchday 17 against Club Universidad Nacional, the player came on as a substitute in the 58th minute, but unfortunately he had a bad game where he lost the opportunity to rescue the tie by missing a penalty after a terrible penalty.
Despite the boos and insults he received in Ciudad Universitaria, it seems imminent that the player will not continue in the Guadalajara team for the next tournament and the red and white board is already preparing an exchange with the Monterrey Football Club.
According to information from the journalist Fox Sports, Fernando Cevallosthe extreme Jordi Cortizo He is one of the players that fills the eyes of the Verde Valle team, so they plan to make an exchange that includes Vega.
However, the situation could be difficult, as the 27-year-old player has become an important piece of the Pandilla’s midfield, a performance that led him to be called up by Jaime Lozano in the Mexican national team and a holder of Fernando Ortiz.
Although it is worth mentioning that a few tournaments ago it was learned that the Sultana del Norte team tried to sign Alexis Vega in exchange for a million-dollar offer, a situation that, due to the current situations, is no longer profitable, but that could well serve as a change of scenery for the player and an exchange would be satisfactory for both clubs.
