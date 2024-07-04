This is the sixth time this season that Bellingham has scored after the 90th minute. This represents 26% of his achievements for Real Madrid or his country. Obviously, this is a rare enough occurrence to be highlighted. Some fans are already calling him Jude “Clutch” Bellingham.

Although he was inconspicuous and clumsy during this Euro, he did manage to score two goals for his country. The first was the winner against Serbia and the second was the extra-time winner against Slovakia. In terms of impact on his team, it is hard to find anyone better at club and international level than the former Borussia Dortmund man.