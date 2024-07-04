Jude Bellingham is definitely the man for big meetings and big emotions. The England international has a crazy habit of regularly scoring in the last second for Real Madrid and England this season.
Who else but Jude Bellingham could save England? Three lions were seconds away from a shock exit from the last 16 of Euro 2024 (2-1). The Slovaks led by a goal going into added time before the English No. 10 equalised with a sumptuous return.
This is the sixth time this season that Bellingham has scored after the 90th minute. This represents 26% of his achievements for Real Madrid or his country. Obviously, this is a rare enough occurrence to be highlighted. Some fans are already calling him Jude “Clutch” Bellingham.
Although he was inconspicuous and clumsy during this Euro, he did manage to score two goals for his country. The first was the winner against Serbia and the second was the extra-time winner against Slovakia. In terms of impact on his team, it is hard to find anyone better at club and international level than the former Borussia Dortmund man.
|
MINUTE OF THE GOAL
|
RIVAL
|
91
|
BARCELONA (LALIGA)
|
92
|
BARCELONA (LALIGA)
|
95
|
BELGIUM (FRIENDLY)
|
95
|
UNION BERLIN (CHAMPIONS LEAGUE)
|
95
|
Getafe (Laliga)
|
95
|
SLOVAKIA (EURO CUP)
From the looks of it, we’ll probably have to update this article a few more times in 2024. Jude Bellingham has no ceiling.
