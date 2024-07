Piedmont

It was the 118 helicopter that recovered the lifeless body of Margherita Lega, the 41-year-old woman from Trentino who this morning – Thursday 4 July – fell from a cableway in which she had become entangled. The accident occurred in the Anzasca Valley, in the Municipality of Calasca Castiglione, under the eyes of her husband and two small children.



