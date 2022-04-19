The director of “The Batman”, Matt Reeves, confirmed a curious fact that only one fan noticed on social networks: Paul Dano’s Riddler appears from his hiding place in a shot of the film that takes place long before the lair is revealed of the villain who haunts Gotham City and Bruce Wayne.

With its launch on HBO Max, where thanks to 4K HDR more details can be seen, it was expected that more winks of the tape would come to light.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Batman”, online premiere: find out where and how to watch the Matt Reeves movie

On his Twitter account, Reeves retweeted a post from a user who pointed out that, at minute 00:31:55 of the movie, the villain is hiding in plain sight.

Frame from minute 00:31:55 of “The Batman” in which the Riddler appears from his hiding place in front of the Iceberg Lounge watching Selina Kyle leave the place. Photo: Twitter

The scene shows an open shot in which, in front of the Iceberg Lounge —where different corrupt people (including the Penguin) go—, the Riddler is watching from the top of a building who is leaving the place.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Batman” in 2D animation: user recreates the trailer in an impressive comic version

This explains how Paul Dano’s character had so many photos of important people walking out of there, footage that later finds its way into the hands of Gordon and Batman.

Photograph taken by the Riddler from the building across from the Iceberg Lounge entrance. Photo: Warner Bros.

But the incredible thing about this detail is that the Riddler’s hiding place is not revealed until two hours into the film.

YOU CAN SEE: Robert Eggers who watched “The Batman” just to support Robert Pattinson, but was shocked

The above indicates that Matt Reeves had already revealed to the viewer where the antagonist was hiding, but only the most attentive could notice it.

It is possible that the director only wanted to leave the plane as an easter egg for the most observant fans.

YOU CAN SEE: “Thor: love and thunder”, official trailer: Lady Thor and more in new preview

Now, with the arrival of “The Batman” in high definition, fans will continue to notice more hidden winks throughout the film.