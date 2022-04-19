The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked an Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) arms factory in response to a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The corresponding statement was published on April 18 on the official website departments.

IDF warplanes were scrambled into the air on the evening of April 18 to strike at a facility in which, according to the Israelis, Hamas members manufactured weapons for their purposes. The object was successfully destroyed.

“The attack was carried out in response to the launch [ракеты]which was intercepted by air defense fighters this evening (Monday),” the IDF explained.

On April 16, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that more than 340 Palestinians had been injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Jerusalem and the West Bank on April 15. It is noted that in Jerusalem, in particular, 154 Palestinians were injured.

On April 15, the Wafa news agency, citing the Palestine Red Crescent, reported that at least 59 Palestinians were injured as a result of clashes with Israeli soldiers on the territory of the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. As reported by Wafa, the military broke into the mosque after morning prayers, began firing rubber bullets, used stun bombs and tear gas. In turn, the Palestinians tried to fight off the Israeli attack with stones.