The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) has decreased in the Orenburg region, but still exceeds the epidemiological threshold. This is reported 56orb.ru with reference to Rospotrebnadzor of the region.

According to the agency, the incidence among the adult population decreased by 22.7%, among schoolchildren under 14 years old – by 50.5%. The epidemic threshold has been exceeded by 59.7%.

The highest incidence is observed in Orenburg, Orsk, Buzuluk, Saraktash and Pervomaisky districts, writes “Ural56.Ru”. More than 680 patients have been tested. The results of the analyzes showed that influenza viruses accounted for 78.5% of the incidence. The swine flu dominates.

