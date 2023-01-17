The position of commissioner of the Local Police will be chosen by competitive examination and will no longer be freely appointed. This is established in the modification of jobs in the City Council that was approved by the Local Government Board and published yesterday in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (Borm). The mayor, Diego José Mateos, explained that “we wanted to open the range to be able to select a local police chief with sufficient experience and capacity to assume such an important position.”

He pointed out that members of the Lorca Local Police force and other municipalities in the Region of Murcia may aspire and that, in the coming months, once the established procedure is completed, the new commissioner will be appointed to replace José Antonio Sansegundo, inspector Chief of the Local Police since 2019.

The PP had requested this modification in a plenary session in 2021 to avoid the appointment of a “political commissioner,” said councilor Belén Pérez at the time.

The City Council has also modified the catalog to fill two sub-inspector positions attached to the Citizen Security Intervention Group (GISC), whose form of provision is the specific merit contest. Physical aptitude to perform the functions is established as a requirement, which will be accredited by carrying out certain tests. For the positions of Local Police officer, basic scale, a position is reserved for GISC mobility in accordance with the provisions of the Law for the Coordination of the Local Police of the Autonomous Community.