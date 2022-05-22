Sinaloa.- The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) from Sinaloa nor has resources or programs for the rescue of historic buildings that are abandoned or that are used as shelter by homeless people.

Servando Rojo Quintero, director of the institution, explained that the only way to promote them is to make them attractive so that they can be used as businesses or homes.

The declaration

“As an institution we do not have the resources to inject it there. So how do you go about implementing a policy so that those buildings are preserved and invested in? That it be an economic attraction”, he expressed.

Federal real estate is insured and can be rescued, he indicated, but not individuals.

“When they are from individuals, there is no program there… the truth,” he accepted. And he referred to the case of Mazatlan, where many buildings that were in ruins were intervened and today are being used as restaurants or homes.

But in Culiacán there are properties that represent a risk for passers-bysuch as the one located at Francisco I. Madero and Jesús G. Andrade, whose structure is cracked and lopsided.

Or the building located in Francisco Villa, between Juan Carrasco and Domingo Rubí, which is used as a dump and shelter by homeless people.

The federal official assured that in some cases it is the owners of these buildings who, in a premeditated way, damage them or leave them abandoned to give them another use.

“There have been times when they burn them. A house that was the house of Luis F. Molina, on Rosales Street, was set on fire so that the roofs would fall in and be able to demolish it and give it another use,” he stated.