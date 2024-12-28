The Basque Country It is full of spectacular places that are worth visiting; example of this are their most famous cities like San Sebastián or Bilbao or the natural enclaves that are hidden in the heart of the autonomous community. Precisely at one of those points, in the Urkiola Natural Park, stands one of the most unique and fascinating temples in all of Spain, both for its architecture and the environment that surrounds it… and for the legends it hides.

The spectacular Urkola Sanctuary It stands imposingly among the vast vegetation of the natural park. In addition to having a enormous religious importance For the people of the area, it is one of the most incredible points in the entire Basque Country, and its relationship with Basque mythology and its long history make it a temple that deserves to be discovered.

The Urkiola Sanctuary, a special place of worship

Urkiola Sanctuary in the Urkiola Natural Park (Basque Country) Wikimedia Commons

The origin of the Urkiola Sanctuary is a mystery, although it is believed that it could have been erected between the 8th and 10th centuries, as indicated on the Euskadi Tourism Portal. Of course, the appearance it presents today is the result of a reform that was carried out last century, and is located within the municipality of Abadiano, south of the province of Vizcaya. Its unfinished appearance only adds mysticism to this special place.

The current temple is third erected on this site, and currently the entire complex consists of several buildings such as its own sanctuary, a bell tower, or an inn. Its central nave is unfinished, which contrasts with the small tower that is right at the entrance and that stands over the garden of the part that was not finished being built. Neomedieval style, Once they cross its doors, tourists and parishioners enter a magical place.

Interior of the Urkiola sanctuary (Vizcaya, Spain) Juan Carlos Cantero / iStock

Due to the state of the works, the temple has had to be adapted, moving several important enclaves of it. The altar is ornamented with an impressive colorful mosaic made up of more than 850,000 stones, while around the entire sanctuary there are beautiful stained glass windows, the most important being that of Saint Anthony of Padua and Saint Anthony Abbot (the ‘Antonios’). All this makes it one of the most fascinating places of worship in the Basque Country, as well as one of the most revered and ancient of the province of Vizcaya.

Worship in the Urkiola Sanctuary and how to get there

The Urkiola Sanctuary has been one of the main places of worship in the Basque Country for years, but despite being a Christian temple, that does not prevent it from being surrounded by mysticism. In fact, in the surroundings of the sanctuary, on a nearby mountain, it is said that he lives there the goddess Mari, the main deity of Basque mythology. Furthermore, near the entrance there is a gigantic stone which some relate to a meteorite, and according to legend, circling around it serves to find a partner.





If you want to get to the Urkiola Sanctuary from the city of Vitoria-Gasteiz, You just have to take the N-240 to Legutio, and there take the BI-623 to reach the temple in just half an hour of journey. Therefore, it is an ideal place to take an excursion if you are visiting the capital of the province of Álava.

Sign up for our Travel Newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world.