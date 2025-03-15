What has beaten the hour on St. Pauli is sometimes not so easy to determine. As soon as the teams in the Millernorstadion at home enter the lawn, the bell strike from “Hells Bells” sounds, confetti anenons shoot colorful snippets on the lawn, and the sound of the band AC/DC is mixed with the sound of expectations. During the enema ceremony, it looks crazy and increasingly out of joint world.

On Friday, when playing against TSG Hoffenheim, the St. Pauli fans felt gravey to give their team a message of the highest urgency level. What the hour struck was to be found in a large banner in the south curve during the bell: “class struggle”, was written on it in thick letters, a combative slogan that is deeply internalized at this highly political club. This time, however, it is likely to have been a primary sporting concern.

St. Pauli won 1-0, it became an evening that was appropriate to the seriousness of the situation at all levels. Before kick -off, there had also been a frenetic reception of the team bus from the organized fan scene, it was loud, fireworks rose, pyrofagling smoked and glowed. His team literally “lit”, said coach Alexander Blessin afterwards with an awkward look: “I have never experienced anything like that, it has released incredible energy.” Which in this case means something. Blessin once coached the CFC Genoa, in Italy there is such a usual appearance before playing football. At the neighborhood there had recently been a comparable scenery around the promotion in the previous season. From a Paulian perspective, the football world was not only okay, but almost paradise. And the first class at first did not spread fear or horror.

The club acclimatized quickly, plagued itself and his opponents and seemed to complete a reasonably carefree season. In January, the distance to relegation relegation square was 16. Six winless games in a series and a suddenly scoring competition recently contributed to St. Pauli in a stricter situation, of which only a few thought that she would come back again this season. Real class struggle. And due to the defeat, the Hoffenheimers are now deep again.

The Kiezkicker play more aggressively against Hoffenheim – without losing their balance

“We were optimally prepared for everything beforehand,” praised St. Pauli’s scorer Noah Weißhaupt and said that the match plan had risen fully. Coach Blessin has lovingly built a group that meets the security needs of a climber. Every player knows where the common priority is: the Kiezkicker have a defensive identity and are proud of it. The only problem in the past few weeks was that two or three defensive negligence per game was sufficient, so that balanced games were given decisive turns – in favor of the respective opponent, because St. Pauli sparked too rarely.

The appearance against Hoffenheim provided two central findings: First, the Blessin-Elf can, firstly, that the pendulum can also be triggered a little more without losing the balance. And in the best case, she, secondly, manages to tackle so fluently from defending that the game phases can hardly be distinguished.

In any case, the scene before the decisive goal was offensive and defensive in nature; She was implemented cleverly and also “completely rehearsed”, as Weißhaupt grinning afterwards. Four players positioned themselves for the opposing penalty area, in a longing expectation that Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann would open the game with a short pass on Tom Bischof. In the coverage of Bishop of Bishop, however, Philipp lurked, who spied away the ball, overly overwhelmed Baumann and crossed it on white head – the attacker only had to accommodate his shot in the empty goal (51st minute).

Overall, St. Pauli needs more chances for a goal than that can be healthy for a promoted

Hoffenheim coach Christian Ilzer named a “perception error” of Baumann as a possible cause. Blessin didn’t really want to go, he pointed out that he had put a common trap of the opponent. In any case, the rest of the game seemed to support his argument: the Paulians pressed a little more intensely than last, they wanted to force long balls, which the Hoffenheimers should then prefer to hit the outer lanes.

This calculation opened, as did the straight circulation game or the practiced standard variants. Only: St. Pauli, which is also a story of the season, needs more chances for a goal than that can be healthy for a promoted team. Two degrees were clarified from the line on Friday; Including a header by midfielder Jackson Irvine, the problem child in the team. Not because of his services, they are stable and reliable. However, the Australian is something of a personified opportunities for opportunities: In theory, Irvine could have scored six or seven goals – in practice they are zero. Not the best prerequisites for successful class struggle. Dem FC St. Pauli could still succeed.