In the last 15 years, more than 250,000 people have died in Mexico’s drug cartel war and tens of thousands of women, men and children remain missing today.

Most of the time, the authorities do not carry out investigations into these disappearances. This is how the relatives of the disappeared are forced to search alone for their own and carry out their own investigations, with the uncertainty of knowing whether they are alive or dead.

For a year, in the state of Michoacán, located in the center-west of Mexico and one of the regions hardest hit by violence linked to drug trafficking, Alex Gohari, Léo Mattei and Rémi Vorano followed Patricia, Teresa and Indalecio, in search of of her children, a fiancé and a brother, respectively.

These three people, whose lives have been completely changed since their loved ones disappeared, came together and joined forces to put an end to the questions that haunt them. Investigating morgues and mass graves or even dialoguing with those who collaborate with organized crime to try to untie the thread of these inexplicable disappearances.



