The Nerazzurri dragged by Lautaro’s brace
Inter beat Cagliari 4-0 at San Siro in the match valid for matchday 17 of Serie A and moved to the top of the standings by climbing to 40 points, +1 over Milan. For the Nerazzurri two goals from Lautaro Martinez (who also misses a penalty kick at the end of the first half) and Eurogol in the second half of Sanchez and Calhanoglu.
Inzaghi’s team thus obtains the fifth victory in a row in the championship, while the Sardinians remain at 10, always in the relegation zone.
