Since its creation in 1984, Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems (UPS) APC by Schneider Electric have revolutionized the way businesses and homes protect their electronic devices from power outages and electrical fluctuations. In the universe of technology, the spotlight usually points to next-generation servers, high-performance computers or advances in artificial intelligence. However, behind every device that moves our daily lives is this silent hero that ensures its operation against unforeseen events.

These devices, although not always the center of attention, are essential to protect equipment and data against the feared power outages or electrical fluctuations. This year marks the 40th anniversary of this advance, consolidating the role of No-breaks as essential accessories in the office and at home.

In an environment where power outages are more common than you would like, a UPS not only provides temporary power almost immediately, but also protects against voltage spikes and brownouts that can damage valuable equipment such as computers. , video games, televisions and other essential devices. It is a strategic investment to guarantee operational continuity and protect technological assets.

Constant innovation for changing needs

Since their launch, UPSs have evolved significantly. A key example is software PowerChuteintroduced in 1989 by Schneider Electric, which allows controlled shutdown during power interruptions. This advancement not only reduces maintenance costs, but also minimizes risks by automatically restarting equipment when power returns.

Currently, the technology company’s UPS offering includes customized solutions for different needs: from small offices to large critical infrastructures in sectors such as health or industry. In addition to offering solutions for homes, which have been particularly vital for those who depend on technology to fulfill their work responsibilities from home.

Why invest in a UPS?

Power outages are not only a nuisance; They can also cause significant loss of information, interruptions to work or meetings, and irreparable damage to devices. Having a UPS at home or office is key to: